Lubbock- Marion Grey (Wilson) Donaldson, 90, of Lubbock, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Services will be Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Englunds Chapel. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery, under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. The family will have a visitation Monday, January 6th at Englunds from 6 to 7:30 pm.
Marion was born in Cadiz, Kentucky on May 15th 1929 to Arthur Paul and Gertrude Katherine Wilson. She lived with her family on Donaldson Creek until she was 10 years old, when the family moved to Slaton. She graduated from Slaton High School In 1946 and married Homer Ray (Shorty) Donaldson on October 16th of that same year. During their life together they lived in 9 different cities, and in each of those locations through 69 years of marriage each place became a home filled with laughter, teaching, and love. She was always involved in Church activities. She was a Sunday School Teacher, A Cub Scout Den Mother, a Brownie Scout leader, and the one who bandaged skinned knees, brought drinks of water to little children wanting to stay awake just a bit longer, and made things all better with a smile and a kiss. . Her sharp wit and love for people made her a delight to all who knew her. She was an avid reader and a master of conversation on almost any subject. No matter what side of an issue you took, she would argue the opposite. She made sure you "knew your stuff." And, she was a perfect fit for Proverbs 31.
She was preceded in death by Shorty and a grandchild Danielle Donaldson.
She is survived by her two sons Steve and wife Donna Donaldson, Tommy and wife Trish Donaldson; a daughter Debra and husband Mike Quartaro all of Lubbock; seven grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; Two sisters-in-law Maxine Donaldson of Muleshoe, Kathy Wilson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wants to extend a special thank you to Dane and Jessica Donaldson and their family as well Sharon Gossett for the end of life care they provided to our mother.
The family suggests donations to "Slaton City Library."
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020