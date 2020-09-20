1/1
Marjorie "Marge" (Bollinger) Caskey
1920 - 2020
Lubbock- Marjorie "Marge" Bollinger Caskey went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 30, 2020 at the beautiful age of 100.

Marge was born on April 27, 1920, in Chowchilla, California to Roy and Cora Bollinger.

Marge married Flavil Caskey on April 17, 1944, in Lubbock, Texas. The happy couple had 2 beautiful daughters, Debra and Celia. They raised their family in California, Arizona, and Texas. Flavil and Marge enjoyed 63 years of marriage, until Flavil's passing on February 15, 2007. Marge was also preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Debra Kay, on July 3, 1993.

Marge loved the Lord and dedicated her life to serving Him. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Marge showed unconditional love and support to her family of whom she was very proud. She cared about others and treated everyone with kindness.

Our sweetest Gran (G.G.) leaves behind a loving legacy which includes her daughter, Celia Staggs and husband Lynn; three grandchildren, Carrie Raymond, Nicci Staggs, and Kelly Staggs and wife Neysia; and 4 great-grandchildren, Alivia, Presley, Kellyn, and Jace. We will forever hold Gran in our loving hearts.

A memorial service will be held at a future date at Guiceland Cemetery in Grapeland, Texas.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
