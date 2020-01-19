|
Lubbock- Marjorie "Marjie" Jane Collins, 59, of Lubbock passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. She was born July 17,1960 to Billy Dean and Barbara Ann (Hamilton) Collins in Lubbock. Marjie graduated from Idalou High School in 1978 and attended Texas Tech University. She was employed at Texas Tech Child Development Research Center for 25 years until her retirement in 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Amanda Salazar and her husband Daniel of Cuero, Maegan Guzman of Texas City, Austin Collins and Aaron Collins both of Lubbock; brother, Edward McKillop and wife Vickie of Alvin and sister, Susie Surratt and husband Barry of Idalou and her beloved grandchildren Markus, Maraya, Ryan, Jaden, SeanDyan, Kobie, Kaileb and Khloe.
Marjie was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Barbara Collins, her brother, Michael McKillop and her sister, Linda Parkhurst.
Memorial services for Marjie will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Even in her passing Marjie longed to care for the Child Development Research Center. Donations in her memory can be made online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/has/CDRC/giving.php or by mail to TTU CDRC, Box 41230, Lubbock, TX 79409.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020