Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Jane "Marjie" Collins


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Jane "Marjie" Collins Obituary
Lubbock- Marjorie "Marjie" Jane Collins, 59, of Lubbock passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. She was born July 17,1960 to Billy Dean and Barbara Ann (Hamilton) Collins in Lubbock. Marjie graduated from Idalou High School in 1978 and attended Texas Tech University. She was employed at Texas Tech Child Development Research Center for 25 years until her retirement in 2019.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Amanda Salazar and her husband Daniel of Cuero, Maegan Guzman of Texas City, Austin Collins and Aaron Collins both of Lubbock; brother, Edward McKillop and wife Vickie of Alvin and sister, Susie Surratt and husband Barry of Idalou and her beloved grandchildren Markus, Maraya, Ryan, Jaden, SeanDyan, Kobie, Kaileb and Khloe.

Marjie was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Barbara Collins, her brother, Michael McKillop and her sister, Linda Parkhurst.

Memorial services for Marjie will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.

Even in her passing Marjie longed to care for the Child Development Research Center. Donations in her memory can be made online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/has/CDRC/giving.php or by mail to TTU CDRC, Box 41230, Lubbock, TX 79409.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -