Lubbock, Texas- Graveside services for Marjorie Nell Shipman "Freeman" 93, of Lubbock will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Denver City Memorial Park. Officiating will be Steve Osborn. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., Wednesday at Ratliff Funeral Home, Denver City, Texas.
She died Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Garrison Geriatric Care Center of Lubbock.
She was born to the late John and Minnie Roe Rowden September 12, 1926 in Brownfield. She married Bill Shipman December 14, 1996 in Lubbock, he died March 2, 2001. She was a longtime resident of Denver City, a member of First Baptist Church of Denver City and a member of Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock. She was also preceded in death by a son Charles Edwin Freeman.
Survivors include, a son Randall Freeman, a daughter Peggy McGuffin both of Lubbock, Three grandchildren, Melissa Miller, Chris Freeman and Ashley Nguyen,
Seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild
The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.