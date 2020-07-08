Levelland- Graveside services for Marjorie Pointer, 103, who passed away on July 3, 2020 will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock.



She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Pointer; parents, Jefferson Davis and Lucy Jane (Blankenship) Crow; and brother, Bud Crow.



Marjorie is survived by her two children, Janice and husband Bill Strickland of Surprise, AZ and Freda and husband Bobby Sparkman of Levelland, TX; 4 grandchildren, Jason Strickland of Surprise, AZ, Melonie Richards of Littleton, CO, Michelee McGeath of Carlsbad, NM and Marlo Etchison of Lubbock, TX; and 9 great grandchildren.



Marjorie and J.C. married in 1935 and lived in the Ropesville area until 1995, at which time they moved to Levelland. They were married for 84 years. Marjorie was born in Sweetwater on August 13, 1916 and moved to Ropesville with her family when she was a small child. They farmed in Terry and Hockley counties for many years, and Marjorie and J.C. were selected as Farm Family of the Year. She was active in the First Baptist Church of Ropesville where she served on the bereavement committee for many years. She was a 4-H leader for over 20 years representing the Ropesville Area Club. Marjorie, representing Ropesville High School, was on the State Championship Basketball Team. She was also active in the Ropesville Senior Citizens Center.



She loved her family dearly and nothing thrilled her more than having each of them by her side. Marjorie will be missed by her family and her memory will be cherished by each of them.



Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111



