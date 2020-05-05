|
Lubbock- Mark Beckham May, Lubbock native and business entrepreneur, left the body to be face to face with His Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 2, 2020. Mark was born on August 20, 1950, and loved celebrating his birthday! His beloved parents were Kenneth May, former Associate Editor of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and former member of the Board of Regents of North Texas State University; and Lou May, a member of Marian Moss Enterprises Board of Directors and also of several civic and state committees. They died in 1989 and 2016, respectively.
Mark enjoyed playing the part of Captain Kirk on the Star Trek float in many of the Lubbock 4th of July parades. He especially enjoyed meeting new people as a Matol KM distributor and as an Avon representative. In addition, he served as president of the Lubbock State School residents and was a member of St. Luke's Methodist Church.
Mark is survived by his two sisters who will miss their "Big Brother" greatly: Cheri Hoke (husband, Rev. Dr. Timothy Hoke) and Sharla Diane May, both of Lubbock. He also leaves behind his dear friends, Miss Nora Sue Beard, of Lubbock, and Mrs. Joe Brozo (Maxine) of Wolfforth, and many cousins whom he adored.
Memorials would be most welcome to Marian Moss Enterprises, 4001 Martin Luther King Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79404
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020