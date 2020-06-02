Canyon- Mark Kent Guthrie passed away peacefully on May 28 in Lubbock, Texas surrounded by his family. To the very end his mustache and contagious smile were the topic of multiple conversations and admired by all who met him.



Mark was born on February 17, 1966 to Kent and Glenda Guthrie in Spearman, Texas. Growing up, Mark liked to have fun in every way shape or form and was the ringleader of multiple ornery endeavors. He graduated from Spearman High School and attended Oklahoma University as well as Texas Tech University before returning to Spearman to farm and ranch. In 1991, he wooed and charmed his wife, Carrie, and proposed to her on the third date. They married in September of that year. Mark sold crop insurance and enjoyed team roping competitions as well as poker nights while living in Spearman. In 2003 the family moved to Canyon, Texas where Mark worked in wind energy and transmission holding positions of Land Man and Project Manager. He befriended all he met and worked in projects all over the world.



Mark was a man whose heart was bigger than the state of Texas and would lend a generous helping hand to all he met. One of his life mottos were, "I like to have fun," and he always made time for it. Mark is adored by people of all ages and lived a Christ-like life by loving unconditionally.



He was preceded in death by his precious, guitar loving son, Gatlin Mathew Guthrie and his beloved father, Kent Guthrie. The celebration at the gates of heaven by those who went before him could be imagined as glorious.



Survivors include his wife Carrie Guthrie, daughters Grace and Chloe Guthrie, mother Glenda Guthrie, and sister Carrie Ann Powell. Mark is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Hidden Falls Ranch, the Gatlin Guthrie Scholarship Fund in care of Opportunity Plan, Canyon, or a charity of your choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store