Lubbock- Mark Patton "Pat" Rice, 63, died in his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Pat had been ill, but recovering, and his death was unexpected. Pat leaves his children whom he loved passionately, Sharla Lonsway, Bryanna Rice, and Brendan Rice, six grandchildren, his sister and four brothers, Ruthann White, Tim Rice, Keenan Rice, Sam Rice, and Jon Rice, and many dear friends. Pat was born in Lubbock, Texas in 1955. He grew up mostly in West Texas and attended high school at Jayton High School, which was one of the most enjoyable times of his life. Pat traveled much and lived in many places but returned home to Lubbock before his death. Pat was a kind and gentle person, and everyone who knew him enjoyed having him as a friend. Growing up, Pat was always the most popular with girls and other boys, as a result of his sweet disposition and sense of humor. Pat was an avid reader, mostly enjoying reading history and suspense thrillers. He shared reading interests with his family, which resulted in many interesting conversations. Pat was a wonderful conversationalist, as he enjoyed conversation and was knowledgeable about many topics with interesting thoughts and a keen interest in the thoughts of others. As a young person, Pat was a gifted athlete. When he grew up, he was a talented craftsman and home builder with a rare attention to detail and an artistic touch. Pat's greatest success in life was the friends he made, who loved and appreciated him for his kindness and decency. Pat's greatest love in his life was his three children, Sharla, Bryanna, and Brendan. His love for them and gentleness with them resulted in a rare attachment between them and their father. Pat was ahead of his time as a father who was there for his children and attentive to them. Pat will be very much missed, but those who knew him were blessed to have him in their lives. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am at Resthaven Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019