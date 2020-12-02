1/1
Mark Stephens
1949 - 2020
Lubbock- Mark Vinson Stephens of Lubbock departed this life on November 28, 2020, at the age of 71 years. He was born on May 16, 1949 to Burt and Juanita Stephens in Lubbock, Tx. Beginning in junior high school, Mark cultivated a love for sports medicine, which grew into a career. He graduated from Monterey High School in 1967 and continued his education at Texas Tech University. He took a break from school to serve in the US Army at West Point, NY where he was stationed as an athletic trainer. After his discharge, Mark resumed his studies at Tech while providing duties as the head trainer for spring sports. In 1976, he graduated with a B.S. degree and became the head trainer for Lubbock ISD. Subsequently, he completed his sports medicine career path at Mississippi State University as Assistant Athletic Director. On June 28, 1975 Mark married Sherilyn Cooper in Lubbock. They spent the early years of their marriage in Starkville, Mississippi. In 1980 Mark and Sherilyn moved back to Lubbock where they made a home for their son, Matthew and daughter, Julianne. They owned and operated Good News Book Store for 19 years. Mark never tired of talking with customers and finding just the right book or music to meet their needs. Sherilyn passed away on June 12, 2008. Continuing a life of service, Mark became the Assistant Director at Hope Lodge, American Cancer Society in 2009 and remained in that position through summer 2020. He married Cindy Johnson on January 1, 2010 and they shared 10 blessed years together. They enjoyed time spent with family and friends, especially when it involved traveling. Mark was a kind and gentle soulmate. Mark was preceded in death by his first wife, Sherilyn and his parents and grandparents. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy Stephens; one son, Matthew Stephens of Lubbock; one daughter, Julianne Robinett and husband Nash of Lubbock; a brother, Mike Stephens and wife Barbara of Lubbock; and a sister, Marilyn Peebles and husband Mike of Round Rock, Tx. Other loved ones include two nephews, Josh Stephens and Jon Stephens and families; one niece, Morgan Sanders; one stepson, Jeff Johnson; two stepdaughters, Jinna Norman and Joni Andrews; and eight step-grandchildren. Small private service was held December 1st but is accessible via recording on the Indiana Avenue Baptist Church youtube page. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to ACS Hope Lodge Lubbock, 3511-105th Street, Lubbock, TX or your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Service
02:30 PM
Indiana Avenue Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
