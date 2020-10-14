1/1
Marlin Lynn Johnke
1962 - 2020
Lubbock- Marlin Johnke, 58, of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in Big Spring, Texas on February 3, 1962 to Marvin and Marie Lillian (Majors) Johnke. Marlin was a man who lived his life for his family and expressed that love every day. He enjoyed working as a retail and commercial plumbing representative for several years. Marlin was a "jack of all trades" and enjoyed several hobbies to include managing a bounce house business and his healthy obsession with collecting antiques. He was very involved in his daughters' lives as he volunteered/managed his daughters while in orchestra and coached/mentored the girls in soccer for several years. Marlin was a jokester at heart, always making others around him laugh. It was contagious.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kelsee Lynn Johnke and Cecelia Adel Johnke; sister, Barbra Ballard and ex-wife and forever friend, Maria E. Johnke.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Johnke and Marie Lillian Majors and his daughter, Adrianna Elizabeth Johnke.

Family and friends plan a private gathering on October 17, 2020 to pay tribute to Marlin and celebrate his life.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
