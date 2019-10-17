|
Lubbock- Marlo Dwight Davis passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Gertrude Jean Evans; and two sons, Joel and Carl Wayne Davis. Marlo is survived by a son, Denver Davis of Lubbock; daughter, Doris Musick of Lubbock; two grandchildren, Crystal Thomas of Lutcher, LA. and Brian Roye of Austin; and a great-grandson, Logan Davis Thomas. Marlo worked for the Texas Department of Transportation for 41 years before retiring. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Sanders Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-6:30 pm. For more information on Marlo's life please visit sandersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019