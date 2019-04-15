Lubbock- Marsha Ann Wilkes passed away April 13, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 83 years at 10:30, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Marsha Wilkes's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Marsha Ann Dowdy Wilkes was born on March 22, 1936 to Leo and Nettie Whatley Dowdy in Norman, OK. She moved to Lubbock as a child and graduated from Lubbock High School. She received your bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University. Marsha worked as a commercial artist for numerous local retailers prior to her marriage to Charles "Big Ed" Wilkes on February 17, 1962. She was a watercolor teacher, demonstrator and judge, she also owned KRFE Radio station. Marsha was a signature member of the West Texas Watercolor Society and the Western Federation Watercolor Society; an associate member of the Watercolor West and the American Watercolor; as well as a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, and Oakwood Baptist Church.



Survivors include her children, Kari Ann (Greg) McLaughlin of Yukon, OK, Charles Wade (Melody) Wilkes of Lubbock, and Wes Brady Wilkes of New York, NY; grandchildren, Rachel Hastings, Houston Hastings, Katherine Wilkes, Madeline Wilkes, and Emma Wilkes; a great-grandchild, Brayden Hastings; and a brother, Norman (Kay) Wilkes of Lubbock.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Charles Edwin "Big Ed" Wilkes.



In lieu of flowers contributions to be given to the West Texas Watercolor Society or in Marsha's memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019