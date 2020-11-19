Ft. worth, formerly of Lubbock- 57 passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. and wake service will follow from 7 to 8 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Marsha was born to Earnest and Ruby Davis on April 29, 1963, in Lubbock, TX. She attended and graduated from Estacado High School. Marsha leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Ruby Davis; two sons, Drew (Trachelle) Parson and De'Bari Davis; six grandchildren; four sisters, Beverly Lester (James), Ronda Davis (Shannon), Brenda Hunter (Henry), and Gwendolyn Joiner (John); four brothers, Earnest Davis, Jr., Glen Davis, James Davis, and Preston Davis; a host of other relatives and friends.