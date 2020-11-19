1/1
Marsha Davis
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ft. worth, formerly of Lubbock- 57 passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. and wake service will follow from 7 to 8 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Marsha was born to Earnest and Ruby Davis on April 29, 1963, in Lubbock, TX. She attended and graduated from Estacado High School. Marsha leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Ruby Davis; two sons, Drew (Trachelle) Parson and De'Bari Davis; six grandchildren; four sisters, Beverly Lester (James), Ronda Davis (Shannon), Brenda Hunter (Henry), and Gwendolyn Joiner (John); four brothers, Earnest Davis, Jr., Glen Davis, James Davis, and Preston Davis; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved