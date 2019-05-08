Lubbock- Martha Ann (Gustafson) Montgomery passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. She was born November 22, 1928 in Manhattan, Kansas to Fritz and Edra Gustafson. Martha married Clifford Lawrence ("Larry") Montgomery on November 4, 1951 in Austin, Texas. They met while attending the University of Texas Medical School at Galveston.



She was a 1952 graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston, Texas, and she subsequently earned her RN on November 24, 1952. After following Larry when he was stationed at Charleston, South Carolina and then at Pensacola, Florida, Martha and Larry settled In Lubbock, Texas in 1957. There she raised three children through all levels of public school, as well as Boy Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, softball and tennis. Martha helped her children with homework and school projects, always with optimism and encouragement.



Martha devoted time and energy toward collecting antiques. Her house was full of her treasures, and she participated for many years with the Lubbock Antique Club. Her library contained many reference books about her collecting passion, and it also contained many cookbooks, which reflected her lifelong interest in cooking. Always a passionate reader, Martha acquired a large library of novels, non-fiction, and biographies in addition to cookbooks.



She was a member of Shepherd King Lutheran Church where she sang in the church choir for many years. She participated in the Adult Sunday School Class for more than 20 years. Martha always helped with church events and was an inspiration to many church members during those years with Shepherd King Lutheran Church.



She is survived by her sister Mary and James Bedrich, her son Dr. John L. Montgomery and Cori Snobble, daughter Mary W. and Phil Wilson, and son Matthew S. Montgomery and Dell Montgomery. There are 6 grandchildren: Casey and Amanda Wilson, Leila and Arden Montgomery, Anicia Plowman and Allyson Montgomery, and 3 great grandchildren: Tanner Montgomery, Oliver Daniel Plowman and Emily Ellen Plowman.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Edra Gustafson and her husband of 67 years, Dr. Clifford Lawrence Montgomery.



Come and go visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Sanders Funeral home in Lubbock. Her memorial service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 10:00 am at Shepherd King Lutheran Church in Lubbock. She will be buried with her husband at the United States Military Cemetery at Santa Fe, New Mexico.



Suggested memorials can be sent to the Navajo Lutheran Mission care of Shepherd King Lutheran Church, 2122 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79401.



Martha was a dedicated and caring mother, who will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019