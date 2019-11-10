Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lubbock- Martha B. McGrath, 81, of Lubbock entered Heaven on October 29, 2019. We will celebrate her life at 11:00 am on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Martha was born on May 31, 1938 in Lowell, MA to the late Robert and Helen (Mooney) Baker. She attended Simmons University in Boston, MA and later married Frank G. McGrath on June 20, 1958. After living in various states on the east coast and in California, they moved to Lubbock in 1980. She was active with her church and family for many years. Later, she developed an autoimmune disorder, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, which caused her to become homebound. Despite her limitations, her heart and home were always open to helping those less fortunate.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Susan (Matt) Adams of Colorado Springs, CO, Doug McGrath of Lubbock, and Amy (Joey) MacLean of Lubbock; grandchildren: Stephanie (Duane) Hockersmith of Colorado Springs, CO, Matthew Adams of Colorado Springs, CO and Joshua MacLean of Lubbock; great grandchildren: Cooper and Bishop Hockersmith of CO. She entered Glory 23 years and 15 days after her beloved husband. There is nothing she desired more than to be in the presence of her Savior and reunited with her love.

To honor her heart for the homeless, contributions may be made to: Meet Jesus Ministry/PIDW, P.O. Box 65303, Lubbock, TX 79464. Online tributes may be left at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
