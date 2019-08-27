|
Lubbock- Martha PAT (Redd) Barnett passed away on August 24, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born July 17, 1932, to John and Tommie Lee Redd in Deport, Texas. She grew up in Blossom, Texas where she met the love of her life, Earl. They married on September 4, 1949. They enjoyed 48 years together, full of family, fun, and travel before Earl passed away in 1997. Pat was full of spunk and a friendly and vivacious mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved people and made sure any new resident entering Raider Ranch felt welcomed and comfortable. She loved playing the piano which brought much joy to all of us. She was involved in numerous clubs and organizations over her span of 60 years in Lubbock. Those included Lubbock Women's Club, Heritage Study Club, Lubbock Study Club, several bridge clubs, Birthday Ladies' Lunch Group, First Ladies of First Bank and Trust, and Resident Council at Raider Ranch. She was not only a member of these organizations but held many offices and was actively involved in each. She was a member of First Christian Church and Upper Room Sunday School Class. She sang in the choir each Sunday during services at Raider Ranch. She is survived by her children, Johnny Barnett of Burleson, Susan and husband Gary of Mesquite, Phil and wife Lisa of Frisco. She has seven grandchildren -Zane, Jeremy, Seth, Zach, Grant, Jarrod and Jordan, and four great-grandchildren-Justin, Tatum, Nolie, and Elle. Her radiant smile, fiery spirit and quick wit will be terribly missed. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28 from 6-8pm at Lake Ridge Chapel, 6025 82nd Street. A service of celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at First Christian Church, 2323 Broadway in Lubbock. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for Meals on Wheels, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019