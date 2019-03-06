|
|
|
Lubbock- Martha G. Stone, 93, died Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at Hendersonville Tri-Star Hospital, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Born June 29, 1925, in Roaring Springs, TX, she is predeceased in death by her parents, Calvin Bert and Allie Norvell Glenn, and her late husband Delbert E. Stone and he son Dr. Delbert E. Stone, Jr. In addition to being a Bank Vice President and a member of the Women's Freemason's, Martha was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandra A. Stone of Lebanon, TN and her grandson, Nicholas D. Stone, of Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will held at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel, 5740 W. 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407 at 10 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019, interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park . Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
