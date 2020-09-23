Ransom Canyon- Martha (Marty) Jane Grassel, 80, of Ransom Canyon Texas died September 20, 2020 in Covenant Hospital.



Born April 4, 1940 in Oil City, PA to Paul and Gladys Rueckwald, she spent her childhood in Pennsylvania. She moved to California and married Stan Grassel of Visalia, CA in 1972. Together they moved to Lubbock, Texas where they raised their family, then moved to Ransom Canyon in 1983.



She received her Master of Arts in Sociology from Texas Tech University (TTU) in May 1981. As the Director of New Student Relations at Texas Tech University for over 20 years, Marty touched the lives of many young people, mentored and guided many colleagues, and made the job a life's passion. Marty lost her husband Stan unexpectedly in 2009. Always resilient and determined, she taught us how to face life's challenges with grace and grit.



Marty loved Ransom Canyon where she lived for nearly 40 years. Her greatest source of joy was entertaining her friends and family in her home with unforgettable meals. Her passion for education lives on through the Marty Grassel Endowed Scholarship at TTU. She was a woman of exuberance whose presence filled the room and whose joy filled a heart.



Marty leaves as part of her legacy two children: Chris Grassel and his wife Tisha of Amarillo TX, and Joan Ryan of Old Lyme CT. Four grandchildren Joshua, Sarah and Matthew Grassel and Eli Ryan will miss her dearly.



Marty chose to donate her body to TTU medical science



A celebration service will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Ransom Canyon Event Center 3-7pm. Pre-planned remembrances and readings will be from 3-4pm, and we hope others will share a memory as time allows. Those unable to attend are welcome to continue to share in the celebration of her life following the service. Beverages and hors d'oeuvres will be served.



Memorial donations suggestions include Ransom Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Lee Kitchens Dr. Ransom Canyon, Chorus of Angels at Joe Arrington Breast Cancer Center 4101 22nd Place Lubbock, and TTU Alumni Association (Marty Grassel Scholarship Fund) McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 17th and University Lubbock.



