Lubbock- Martha Kate Gillispie was received into Heaven on July 22, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, July 24, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 87 years at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Martha's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Born May 1, 1932 in Spearman, Texas Martha grew up in Lubbock, TX. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 1953 and began her teaching career. She taught in the Las Cruces, New Mexico and Lubbock ISD systems for a combined forty years. She taught math and computer. She loved sports of all kinds and was her students most dedicated fan many times keeping the books for the various sporting events. In her early adult years, her love was the Girl Scouts and she was the Girl Scout Camp Director in Ft. Worth and El Paso. She loved performing with the Sweet Adeline Show Choir. She was a loyal Texas Tech sports supporter and traveled with the Lady Raiders during the Marsha Sharp era. She was a member of the Texas Tech Alumni Association. Upon her teacher retirement she and her nephew, Joe Gillispie, started their local business All Seasons Property Care, Inc. in January 1990 where she served as president of the corporation until 2012.



Martha is survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Gillispie of Claude, TX; nephew, Joe Gillispie and wife, Susan of Lubbock and their sons, Matthew and wife, Ali and their daughter, Blakelee; David, and Brian; nephew, Charles Gillispie and wife, Kristi of Claude and their sons, Michael Reed and wife, Missy; Johnathan Reed and his children Abbi and Deklen; niece, Cheryl Sherrer and husband, Mike of Amarillo and their children, J.T. Sherrer and Danielle Sherrer.



Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mary Gillispie; and brother, Don Gillispie.



Memorial donations can be made to the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department in care of Joe Gillispie, PO Box 93783 Lubbock, TX 79493. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019