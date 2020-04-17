|
Rogers, Arkansas formerly of Floydada- Martha Lee Lotspeich, age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 14, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. She was born on April 8, 1935, in Dumas, Texas, to Charles and Thelma Myers. Martha joins the love of her life in heaven, Bob who passed away on August 31, 2010. Martha truly had a servant's heart and lived out taking care of those around her. When she began to experience health difficulties, so many wonderful people took care of her. A special thank you to all those who loved and helped Martha in those difficult times. Martha is survived by her two sons, Mark (wife Christie) Lotspeich of Gunter, Texas, and Matt (wife Angie) Lotspeich of Rogers, Arkansas, and 5 grandchildren. Moore-Rose Funeral Home encourages family and friends to express their condolences via Martha's online guestbook.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020