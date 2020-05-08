|
|
LUbbock- Martha Sue Ballard, 67, of Lubbock, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. A private Graveside Service will be held at Green Memorial Cemetery in Wilson under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Sue was born September 1, 1952 in Lubbock to Gilbert and Rena Mae Kaatz. She graduated from Lubbock High School's Cosmetology Program in 1972 and worked as a hairdresser for several years. Later she worked as a custodian for Wells Fargo Bank and Lubbock County Courthouse. She also worked as a waitress at Rosas Cafe until her retirement in 1998. She attended Monterey Baptist Church in Lubbock.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stan Kaatz; and her sister, Rae Rice.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Ballard of Wichita Falls; and two grandchildren, Brox and Jaylyn Ballard.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020