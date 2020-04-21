Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Sue (Brockman) Burton


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Sue (Brockman) Burton Obituary
Lubbock- Martha Sue (Brockman) Burton, 76, of Lubbock passed from this life on April 18, 2020. A memorial service is pending.

She was born June 6, 1946 to Sonny and Opal Brockman in Velasco, Texas. Martha worked many years serving others in the Texas State School System, MHMR facilities, Covenant Medical Center and the Montford unit.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Sharon of Lubbock; sons, Scott and wife Becky of Amarillo and Keith of Lubbock; brother, Larry and wife Millie Brockman of Levelland; 4 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Barbara Harmon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The or .

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -