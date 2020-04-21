|
Lubbock- Martha Sue (Brockman) Burton, 76, of Lubbock passed from this life on April 18, 2020. A memorial service is pending.
She was born June 6, 1946 to Sonny and Opal Brockman in Velasco, Texas. Martha worked many years serving others in the Texas State School System, MHMR facilities, Covenant Medical Center and the Montford unit.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Sharon of Lubbock; sons, Scott and wife Becky of Amarillo and Keith of Lubbock; brother, Larry and wife Millie Brockman of Levelland; 4 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Barbara Harmon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The or .
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020