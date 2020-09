Or Copy this URL to Share

Lubbock- 54, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Martin was born to Joe Mendez and Jessie Trevino on December 17, 1965. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Diane Mendez; two sons, Robert Rodriguez and Anthony Garcia; two grandchildren, Dre Rodriguez and Miracle Garcia; a host of other relatives and friends. A Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. You will be missed dearly.



