Lubbock- Marty passed away on October 16, 2019, and joined her little Maltise dog, Mattie walking the streets of Heaven. For thirteen years Marty and Mattie walked the streets of LakeRidge South and around the pond and dog park at Raider Ranch. Marty was born December 8, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas. She was the daughter of Robert Lee and Ople Masten of Sudan, Teas. She attended school in Sudan, graduating from Sudan High School. After graduation she attended Texas Tech, but decided college was not for her. She enrolled in Draughn's Business College and, after finishing her secretarial course of study, she was hired as a secretary to the administrator. Shortly thereafter, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Lubbock offered her a job as the secretary to the President of First Federal. She accepted the job and that was the start of a new life for her. There she met a young bachelor, Bob Edwards, who was an employee of First Federal, and after only three months, they were wed. She resigned her position and became a homemaker, something she had always dreamed of being. From this marriage two lovely, lively daughters were born. This was the beginning of a long and happy relationship as Marty and Bob celebrated sixty years of marriage and were looking forward to celebrating their sixty-first anniversary next month. Throughout her life she had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger, not even when she was visiting New York City. She had many friends and was a caring person. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved being with her family, working in the yard, and, of course, walking her dog. After Bob's retirement they were very seldom apart and enjoyed doing everything together.
Marty had been a member of the Junior League of Lubbock, and the Lubbock Women's Club. She had sung in the choir at St. Luke's Methodist Church and First Baptist Church. She was a member of LakeRidge United Methodist Church.
Marty is survived by her husband, Robert A. (Bob) Edwards; daughters, Marianne Overton (Dwight) of Lubbock, Texas, and Margie Edwards of Dallas, Texas; sister, Mary Lee Barnett (Chief) of Houston, Texas. She is further survived by grandsons, Eric Overton (Halie) of Dallas, Texas, and Shawn Overton (Jamie) of Lubbock, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Hutch, Adalyn, Calvin, Vivian, Olive and Ellie Overton; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Rollins Masten.
One of the defining characteristics of Marty's life was her uplifting attitude and the way she showed others the grace that she had received from her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Even upon her diagnosis of cancer she held her faith and remained a constant shining light to those she came in contact with. She was beautiful, bright and positive even to her last breath.
The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on today, October 18, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A celebration of her life of 81 years will be at 10:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life and service tributes at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019