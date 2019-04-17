Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Marty Walters
Marty Glenn Walters


Marty Glenn Walters Obituary
Wolfforth- It is with great sadness that the family of Marty Glenn Walters announces his passing after a brief illness, on Saturday, April 13th, 2019, at the age of 57 years old. Marty will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Melinda, his mother Janice, and his children Misty, Mason and wife Audra, and Molly. Marty will also be fondly remembered by his grandson Carson, and brothers Jim and Sam. Marty was predeceased by his father Travis (Poppy) Walters. Marty will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A Celebration of Marty's life will be held on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at 4:00p.m., at the Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel 5740 West 19th Street, Lubbock, TX, with Robert Harrell officiating. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
