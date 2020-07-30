Graham, TX- 89, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Graham. Funeral will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.



Marvin was born May 18, 1931 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to the late Addie Elizabeth (Keith) Hardin and William Grady Hardin. He graduated from the University of Nebraska. Marvin was a Major in the United States Air Force serving for twenty years. He married Betty Louise Smith, December 23, 1951 in Goleta, CA., she preceded him in death on January 14, 2012. Marvin was the Vice-President and Administrator of Methodist Hospital in Lubbock for twenty-four years. He moved to Graham in 1999 from Bismark, Arkansas. Marvin was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham and held a Life Fellowship with American College of Healthcare Administrators.



Survivors include; daughter, Margrete Brandenburg and husband Paul of Indianapolis, IN.; sons, Bill Hardin and wife Linda of Laguna Niguel, CA., Jim Hardin and wife Kim of Lubbock, Kenny Hardin and wife Autumn of Glasgow, KY.; son-in-law, Glen Burleson of Jacksboro, TX.; grandchildren, Marci Harrell and husband Jarod, Chris Burleson and wife Andrea, Ryan Hardin and wife Kelly, Tyler Hardin, Travis Hardin, Caroline Hardin, Luke Hardin, and Kathryn Hardin; great grandchildren, Danielle Burleson, Gabe Burleson, Hayden Burleson, Zoey Harrell, Porter Hardin, Jayden Harrell.



Marvin was preceded in death by a son, Fredrick Hardin, daughter-in-law, Kathy Hardin, and a daughter, Cathy Burleson.



