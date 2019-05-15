|
Lubbock- Marvin T. Dobbins, 97 of Lubbock, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Marvin was born to Starrett and Martha "Rado" Dobbins on their family farm in Haskell Co. Texas near Sagerton. Marvin moved to Lubbock in 1939 where he learned the plumbing trade, working for his mother's side of the family, the McKinleys. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 and attended Basic Training at Ft Sill, Oklahoma and received further training at Florence Air Base, South Carolina. He served as a crew chief and aircraft mechanic primarily at Lubbock Army Airfield and he finished his enlistment at the rank of Corporal. He met and married Ernestine Loveless formerly from Abernathy in 1946. Marvin returned to the construction trade after WWII and worked several years as a plumber before joining Anthony Mechanical Company in the early 1950's, a relationship which lasted 35 years. He rose to the rank of production engineer and was Vice President of Anthony Mechanical Incorporated at the time of his retirement in 1986. His friendship with that company's president, Bill Anthony lasted over 50 years and survived numerous hunting and fishing trips. He was most proud of the work his company did in assisting the construction of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Covenant Hospital, and the Central Heating and Cooling Plant at Texas Tech University. His final assignment was to assist with the building of the Ronald McDonald House near the medical center. After retiring, Marvin greatly enjoyed going back to his farming roots raising cotton and maintaining pastureland with his wife on his property near Matador. Marvin is predeceased by his father and mother, Starrett and Martha "Rado" Dobbins and by his granddaughter, Courtney Dobbins. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ernestine Loveless Dobbins, his sons Ken and Kelvin, grandchildren Erin Dobbins Barrickman and Austen Dobbins, sisters Corinne Gibson of Ozona, Ira Miller of Abilene, Lois Turner of Clifton, Ramona and husband Ray Estill of Lubbock, and many nieces and nephews. Groups important to his life were the Geriatric Art Society (GAS Group), where he created watercolor paintings which have been displayed at a number of sites. He was a regular walker at the South Plains Mall with his friends C.B. Martin, Travis Jones, Charles Howard, Bill Meyers, and many others. Marvin and his family have been long-time viewers of the television ministry of the First Baptist Church of Lubbock. Donations to this congregation will be warmly received. Marvin and his sons are particularly indebted to the South Plains Honor Flight, which assisted them in visiting Washington, D. C. to view our capital and to visit war memorials. Donations to this group, which supports further visits to the capital by veterans are gratefully encouraged. A visitation will be held Thursday from 6-8 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Friday at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2019