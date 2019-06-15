Home

Marvin Eugene Barnes

Seagraves- Marvin Eugene Barnes, 49, from Denver City, formerly of Seagraves passed away June 12, 2019 in Brownfield. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church in Denver City with Reverend Jesse Garcia officiating. Burial will follow at the City of Seagraves Cemetery. He is survived by his sister, Debby Prudente and husband Alberto. Under the Professional Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019
