Lubbock- Marvin G. McLarty Jr, long-time resident of Lubbock, Texas and storyteller extraordinaire, died at his home on August 11, 2019, after 99 years of adventurous living. Marvin loved life, laughter, practical jokes, rivers, his family, and a good story. He filled any room he entered with happiness and goodwill, and maintained his magnanimous sweet spirit right to the end.
Marvin was many things in life: family man, friend, humorist, photographer, film maker, entrepreneur, farmer, teacher, gymnast, sea diver, skier, hunter, fisherman, river runner, uranium prospector, politician, and iconoclast. He approached everything he did with kindness, inspirational enthusiasm, ingenuity and an uproarious sense of fun.
During WWII, Marvin lived in San Diego, CA and supported the war effort working in an aircraft factory. There he married Dorothy Ann Knittle. Not long after the war, Marvin and Dorothy moved to Lubbock where Marvin worked for his father at McLarty Music Co. In the early 1950s, he built and operated the Circle Drive-In Theatre, later leasing it to Preston Smith. In 1956, he built and began operating the Seahorse Swim School, which was taken over by his son and grandson, beginning in 1985. Over the years, about 70,000 kids learned to swim there.
Marvin and Dorothy were lifelong supporters of equal rights and equal opportunity for all. As a Lubbock city commissioner, 1962-64, Marvin was instrumental in desegregating Mackenzie Park. The Seahorse became one of the first desegregated businesses in Lubbock.
He was an intrepid river runner and instilled his love of rivers and camping in generations of others - the 'canoe guru'! In 1936 he was one of the earliest recreational boaters in what later became Big Bend National Park. He floated the Rio Grande in and around Big Bend National Park so often that he became a legend among the professional river guides there. Five separate times he piloted his own raft 260 miles through the Grand Canyon. At age 69, he and a friend canoed 1500 miles of the Yukon River in Canada and Alaska. This passion for 'sleeping in the dirt', as he might say, took him down countless canyons in the USA and other countries. He paddled his own canoe until he was 91 years old.
Marvin was predeceased by his parents Truda and Marvin McLarty Sr, by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Knittle McLarty (2006) and by his son Tom McLarty (2018). He is survived by son Marvin McLarty lll and wife Shizuko; son Lynn McLarty and wife Alice; and daughter Ellen McLarty and husband Nathan Hinz; by grandchildren Martina McLarty, Morgan McLarty, Wolfe McLarty, Tristan McLarty, Rain Venable, Justus McLarty, Lauren Ayres and Nate Ayres; by great grandchildren Joshua Garrett, Ian and Owen McLarty, Marin and Porter McLarty, Maelyse and Dominik Jarocki, Travis and Caleb Ayres, Michael McLarty, and by great-great granddaughter Ara Garrett.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Marvin's life at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Lubbock, 2801 42nd St, on September 21, 2019 at 2 pm. If you have a memento that reminds you of Marvin you are welcome to display it at the church at that time.
In lieu of flowers or food, please send a donation to the (). Your donation will benefit all of mankind.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019