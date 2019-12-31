|
|
Lubbock- Marvin Mabry Peel passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas.
Mabry was born on September 19, 1931, to Arlon and Viola Peel in Lubbock, Texas. After graduating from Lubbock High School in 1948, Mabry attended the New Mexico Military Institute graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1952. Soon after, Mabry married Barbara Lee Rickett on November 1, 1952, in Lubbock, Texas. For many years Mabry was the ultimate caregiver for his beloved wife who lost her battle with Rheumatoid Lung Disease in 1990. She was his first and only love. In 1993, Mabry suffered a full cardiac arrest that ultimately changed the direction of his life.
Being in the seed business, Mabry worked for P-A-G Seed Company/Dorman and Company, Gro-Agri, Growers Seed, Agri Placement, and Agrigenetics. His many hobbies included scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, snow skiing and dove hunting.
Survivors include his daughters Sharon and her husband Lowell Denton of Navarre, Florida; Diane and her husband Mike Abbott of Lubbock, Texas; and Cara Berman of Melissa, Texas.
His grandchildren include Meagan Rose of Brooklyn, New York; Jeremy and his wife Sara Key of Salida, Colorado; Kenneth Denton of Navarre, Florida; and Jason Denton of Dallas, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlon and Viola Peel; wife, Barbara Lee Peel; daughter, Sherry Lynn Peel; and son-in-law, James Berman.
The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 88 years at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020