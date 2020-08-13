Post- Marvin "Monk" Palmer, 83, of Post passed away on August 11, 2020. Monk was born on September 15, 1936 to Tobe and Ida Belle Palmer. He moved to Post in 1951. He married LaVena Washburn on February 27, 1960. He worked for many years in the oilfield. Monk was known around town as a "one-of-a-kind" man and was awarded Citizen of the Year in 1982. He began trapshooting in the early 80's and was inducted into the Texas Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 2012.



Monk is survived by his wife, LaVena Palmer, of Post, his children Deb and Gina Palmer of Post and Jody and Bart Whisenhunt of Post, nephew Wade and Cary Bridgeman of Lubbock, grandchildren Heather and Zeke Garcia of Lubbock, Keatha and Jon Courchaine of Indiana, Josie Whisenhunt of Post, Tobe Palmer of Post, Bradley Whisenhunt of Post and Shelby Bridgeman of Lubbock and great grandchildren Nolan and Palmer Courchaine, Bently and Collier Garcia, Caden Whisenhunt and Kenzie and Graydon Bridgeman.



He was preceded in death by his parents Tobe and Ida Belle Palmer, brothers Roy, D. J., Johnny and Deb Palmer and sisters Margaret Palmer and. Irene Lovern



Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10 AM in the Post Church of Christ.



The family suggests Memorials to Garza County 4-H Shooting Sports.



