Plainview- Marvin Rex Ramsower, 93, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Rex was born October 29, 1926 to Orby Newton and Ruby Noble Ramsower near Cisco, TX. He attended Morton Valley School and then Cisco High School where he played football among other sports and graduated in 1943. He often spoke of being a lifeguard and champion diver in Cisco at the largest swimming pool in the world.
After high school Rex volunteered for the Army and was in the service with the Parachute Training Command as an instructor until the war ended. After the war he attended Texas Tech, Wayland College, the University of New Mexico, and Baylor where he met the love of his life, Ethel Lee Ramsower, and they married on September 2, 1950. Together they had four children.
Rex was a renaissance man and charismatic storyteller: a successful entrepreneur starting five businesses, a consummate salesman, a real estate developer, a builder, an artist, an art collector, a coin collector, a fisherman, a water and snow skiing instructor, a scout leader of the first coed Explorer group, a Sunday school teacher, and a golfer. And he could fix nearly anything often by making the part he needed.
Rex lived life fully and loved his family fiercely. He steered his children on a moral path of love and life. He gave them the best life could offer. A supporter of higher education, he encouraged many young people both financially and otherwise to continue their education.
Rex taught that life is so wonderful and miraculous, and we live it in fullness and hope through Jesus to join together in the hereafter.
Rex is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ethel Lee; his brother, Vernon Ramsower; and sisters, Veda Garrett and Fern Siefert.
Rex is survived by his children; Reagan Ramsower and wife, Glenda of Woodway, Kelly Alison and husband, Preston of Plainview, William Matthew Ramsower and Joseph Martin Ramsower of Abilene State Living Support Center; grandchildren, Jason Ramsower and wife, Jill of Lubbock, Ryan Ramsower and wife, Arnisa of Woodway; Jacob Alison of Houston and Madeline Alison of Plainview; great-grandchildren, Tyler Ramsower, Kamryn Ramsower, Landon Ramsower of Lubbock, and Mackenzie Ramsower and Emily Ramsower of Woodway.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Abilene Volunteer Services Council (http://www.abilenevsc.org/)
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020