Lubbock- Marvin T. Reynolds passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 84 years at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.
Marvin T. Reynolds was born on September 26, 1935 to Marvin and Flossie Carter Reynolds in Parsons, KS. Marvin married Melba Durham Reynolds on August 2, 1956 in Dallas, TX.
Tom, as he was better known by all, served as a leader in every aspect of his life. After accepting a call to ministry, Tom completed his seminary education and moved to Lubbock. Pastoring several churches in and around West Texas, Kansas, and Eastern New Mexico, he impacted the lives of many. Tom also had a 30-year career serving our country in both the U.S. Air Force and Army. He achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel and continued to change lives through the ministry of the military chaplaincy program. As a result of the work that God did through Tom, there are stronger churches, transformed marriages, and countless numbers of people whose lives were saved by the Gospel of Jesus. Tom will always be remembered as a gifted leader, a strong voice, and a consistent source of strength that others turned to when help was needed.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Reynolds; brother, Robert Reynolds; daughter, Debra and husband, Chris Buford; two sons, Jerry and wife, Vicki Reynolds, Daniel and wife, Barbie Reynolds; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Marvin C Reynolds, Mother, Flossie Mae Reynolds.
The family of Marvin T. Reynolds has designated the Redbud Baptist Church, 801 Slide Road, Lubbock, Texas, 79416 for memorial contributions in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020