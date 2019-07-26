|
Lubbock- Mary Aleen "Precious" Satterwhite went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is remembered as an amazing, loving, Godly wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and teacher. She delighted in singing, reading, traveling, gardening, attending grandkids' activities, and loving on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Born August 17, 1938, Mary Guillet was a graduate of Andrews High School and Texas Tech University. She married Fred Satterwhite March 1, 1958, celebrating 61 years together this year. She is probably best remembered as a teacher, literary and speaking coach, and one act play director at Ropes High School, who loved and taught generations of children, and who coached numerous UIL students and casts to the Regional and State levels of competition. Mary taught English, Spanish, speech, and journalism in El Paso, Ropes, and Andrews, TX, for a combined total of 28 years. Over the course of her teaching career, Mary's firm but gentle, infectious passion for learning touched the lives of multitudes of students. Throughout her retirement, almost everywhere she went, someone would inevitably approach her, saying, "Mrs. Satterwhite, do you remember me? You taught me..."
She leaves a strong legacy of Christian faith. She loved reading her Bible and devotionals, and her favorite quote (which she shared with all of her children and grandchildren) was by John Bunyun, author of Pilgrim's Progress: "This Book [the Bible] will keep you from sin, or sin will keep you from this Book!"
She is survived by her husband Fred Satterwhite of Lubbock, TX; her children-Beth and Kim Williamson of Marble Falls, TX, and their children Casey, Ross, York, and Jenni; Scott and Ami Satterwhite of Odessa, TX, and their children Scotty, Lexi, Landon, and Laci; Mitchell and Macy Satterwhite of Lubbock, TX, and their sons Jordan and Seth; Robin and Lori Satterwhite of Levelland, TX, and their daughters Sheree, Meredith, and Hallie; as well as 12 great grandchildren-and a sister, Frances Pendleton of Waco, TX.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 26, from 7 - 9 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A memorial service for Mary will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Bacon Heights Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Mary's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019