Lubbock- Mary Adamcik passed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 5:30-7:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending. Graveside service will be in the Long Island National Cemetery at a later date.
On August 10, 1921, Mary was born in Czechoslovakia to Leopoldina and Vendlin Mraz. In 1936 at the age of 15, she immigrated to the United States, coming through Ellis Island in New York. She became a Naturalized American Citizen in 1945.and spent the next 60 years of her life in New York City. In May of 1945, she married John Adamcik.
II 1994 she moved to Lubbock to be near her two sons and grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Richard Adamcik and wife Sylvia, and Dennis Adamcik; Grandchildren, Rich Adamcik and wife Charla, Jonny Adamcik and fiancé Charlene Buckelew, and Christine Adamcik; and great-grandchildren, Madison Adamcik, Jonathan, Ryan and Franky Adamcik; and a niece, Jeanette Miller. She is also survived by her beloved animals, Jesse and Major.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband John Adamcik
Mary loved animals and took in stray dogs and cats throughout her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Morris Safe House in Lubbock, Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue, ASPCA or the charity of your choice
