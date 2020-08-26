Lubbock- Mary Aguilar, 77, of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born November 3, 1942 in Karnes City, Texas to Antonio and Raefela Aguilar. Mary fondly remembers being the eldest of a very large family. She became a nurturer at a very young age and remained one her entire life. Mary married the love of her life, Benito Aguilar on September 16, 1962. She worked as a cosmetologist from 1972 until retiring in 1986 at which time she stayed home to care for her family. She was a member of Church on the Rock, serving on the hospitality team and she was a faithful saint to the church. Mary will be best known as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an excellent cook and seamstress, making baby blankets for all of her grandchildren.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Minerva Bonin (Michael), David Aguilar (Gayla), Irene Munoz (Michael), Lorrie Alvarado (Paul), Angelique Aguilar and Benjamin Aguilar; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous brothers and sisters.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benito on July 5, 2020; one son; and four grandchildren.A come-and-go visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The funeral services will be live-streamed on the Combest website. Masks will be required for the service