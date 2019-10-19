|
|
|
Lubbock- Mary Alice Frazier was born July 26, 1924, in Crystal City to Sunshine and Jim Bryant. She passed away October 14, 2019 in Lubbock. Alice left a legacy of laughter, faith, hope and love to her friends and family. Her 95 years of life was full of challenges and adventures, which she faced with faith in God, joy of service and encouragement for others. She grew up during the Great Depression, baptized in First Baptist Church and attended Howard Payne University. She married Ernest R. Frazier on June 3, 1944 before he left for combat as B-24 pilot. Post war, she worked as a teacher and social worker while Ernie studied petroleum engineering at UT Austin. In 1950, they moved to west Texas and had two daughters, then moved to Oklahoma and had a son. All through her life she was active in Baptist churches, taught children's Bible classes and regularly entertained in her home. After stints in Electra and Wichita Falls, they moved with Mobil Oil to Tripoli, Libya in 1963 and 1966 moved to Midland. She was active in First Baptist Church where she was well known and loved as a longtime director of the 6th grade children's Sunday School department. Retirement came with a move back to San Antonio in 1983. Her natural gift of gab coupled her gifts as a writer, master of ceremonies and organizer of fun events and retreats, came together during that time as she became one of the leaders of senior adults XYZ group at Trinity Baptist Church. A malignant brain tumor temporarily interrupted her active life in 1991. Surgery and faith in God restored her health and good humor. In 2007 she moved to assisted living in Lubbock. Alice was known for her speaking ability, spunk, her faith, hospitality and humor. Alice is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ernie. She is survived by her twin Janie Tagert; children Carol Holmes, Susie (David) Dixon and Jay (Carla) Frazier; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11am, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Home North, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio. Memorial Services will be 11 am, Sunday, October 26, 2019 at 2nd Baptist Church, Lubbock. Burial is October 29, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 2nd Baptist Church, 6109 Chicago Ave., Lubbock, 79424.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019