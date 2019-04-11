Lubbock- Mary Alice Oliva passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. We will gather for the reciting of the Holy Rosary on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 7 pm followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 87 years at 2 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at San Ramon Catholic Church. A tribute of Mary Alice's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.



Mary Alice Oliva was born on January 15, 1932 to Manuel and Eloisa Murillo Barron in Lockhart, TX. Mary married Jesus Oliva on August 13, 1947 in Lockhart, Texas. In 1963 they moved to Lubbock from Lockhart. Mary Alice was a stay at home mom who loved taking care of her family. She was a hard worker and enjoyed cooking, dancing, and gardening. Mary Alice loved tending to her roses. Her children and grandchildren knew they were unconditionally loved. She is deeply loved and will be missed.



Survivors include her children, Jesse Oliva, Alex Oliva, Daniel Oliva and wife Connie; and Flora Lopez and husband George; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Eloisa Barron, Connie Tello and husband Pete; and Johnny Barron and wife, Fidelia;



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Oliva; parents Manuel and Eloisa Barron; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 4 siblings. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019