Mary Alice (Humphries) Sandifer


1964 - 2020
Mary Alice (Humphries) Sandifer Obituary
Lubbock- 56 passed away, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Visitation will be held today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Beulah, MS. Mary was born in Gunnison, Mississippi to Beatrice Humphries Gadison on April 27, 1964. She loved track and she was named the Most Valuable Athlete in her graduating class of 1982. She is survived by her husband, Eric Sandifer; mother, Beatrice Gadison; daughter, Urica Blackwell; stepdaughter, Shaniqua Jefferson; stepson, Lance Sandifer; sister Laura Swayer; brothers, Jimmie Gadison and Mack Gadison; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a host of stepchildren, siblings, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020
