Lubbock- Mary Alma Lockwood, 99, of Lubbock, formerly of Littlefield, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2020 in Lubbock. She was born August 19, 1921 in Crosby County to Sam F. Shipp and Nola Jane (Jackson) Shipp. Mary Alma married Albert Lockwood in October 1939. She was a homemaker who took great pride in making a beautiful, loving home and tending to her family. She and Albert moved to Spade, Texas to raise cotton and a family in 1941, and she was proud that her family continues to raise cotton on the original farm, and the surrounding area to this day. She loved to "talk farming" with her farm family. Mary Alma was an active volunteer in the community in earlier years. Her favorite volunteer time was spent with the Lamb Healthcare Center's Auxiliary, where she served as President for over 20 years. Her mark can still be seen in how she formed the LHC Gift Shop from a closet at the Littlefield Hospital and Clinic to a beautiful, functional shop at Lamb Healthcare Center. She was also a Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Littlefield Women's Club, Spade Garden Club and Littlefield Garden Club. As an active member of the First United Methodist Church at Spade and then at Littlefield, she was active in the Wesley Sunday School class and the United Methodist Women organization. Mary Alma was faithful to serve and love God and worked hard to successfully pass that heritage to her children and their families. Having been the captain of her Robertson High School basketball team, she had a lifelong enjoyment of sports, especially baseball and golf. Since Albert was one of the first graduates of Texas Tech, she was an avid Texas Tech fan. Mary Alma was a beautiful and independent lady-like woman who was brave and had great courage. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her great grandchildren fittingly named her "Great Mother." She will be missed by all of her family. Mary Alma is survived by a daughter, Linda Lockwood King and husband Dean of Lubbock; a daughter in law, Kaye Lockwood of Littlefield; four grandchildren, Kelly Klein and husband Felix of Littlefield, Kim Heffington and husband Brad of Littlefield, Darren King of Lubbock, and Amy Marbach and husband Michael of Harper, TX; six great grandchildren, Erin Klein Mustian, Tanner Heffington, Tyler Heffington, Turner Heffington, Micheal Dean Marbach, and Wesley Marbach; two great-great grandchildren Gracelann Soles and Gentry Heffington and numerous extended family members. Waiting for her in Heaven is her husband, Albert Lockwood; a son, Larry Lockwood; three sisters, Rachel Russell, Jessie Hobbs and Lucille Whited; and a brother, Forrest Shipp. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Littlefield with Pastor Danny Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Littlefield Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be her great grandsons, Tanner Heffington, Tyler Heffington, Turner Heffington, Michael Dean Marbach, Wesley Marbach and Logan Mustian. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the LHC Auxillary (1500 S. Sunset Littlefield TX 79339 c/o Auxillary) or to the First United Methodist Church (700 W 14th St., Littlefield, TX 79339). Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield. Mary Alma's family is so grateful to Abe Rodriguez and his great staff at Abiding Care Assisted Living, and also to Kindred Hospice. They took wonderful care of her and loved singing hymns with her and playing music to her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store