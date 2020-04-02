|
Lubbock- Mary Ann Mojica, 62, of Lubbock passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Mary was born September 21, 1957 to Juan Hinojosa and Margarita Alvarez. Mary married Manuel Mojica on November 29, 1971 in Lubbock. She worked for Hillcrest for over 30 years as a waitress. She had a love for plants, the sunlight, and for life itself. Mary loved all sports, especially college football. She adored her grandchildren. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Manuel; children, Manuel Mojica, Jr. of Lubbock, Margarita "Margo" Mojica of San Antonio, Monica Mojica and spouse Michael Brown of Lubbock; siblings, Rosa Jimenez of Abilene, Janie DeLeon, and Debbie Morales both of Lubbock; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Alvarez; and sister, Angelita "Angie" Paradez.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes. In order to maintain a safe, come and go visitation we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Private family services will be held.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020