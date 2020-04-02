Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mojica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Mojica


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Mojica Obituary
Lubbock- Mary Ann Mojica, 62, of Lubbock passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Mary was born September 21, 1957 to Juan Hinojosa and Margarita Alvarez. Mary married Manuel Mojica on November 29, 1971 in Lubbock. She worked for Hillcrest for over 30 years as a waitress. She had a love for plants, the sunlight, and for life itself. Mary loved all sports, especially college football. She adored her grandchildren. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Manuel; children, Manuel Mojica, Jr. of Lubbock, Margarita "Margo" Mojica of San Antonio, Monica Mojica and spouse Michael Brown of Lubbock; siblings, Rosa Jimenez of Abilene, Janie DeLeon, and Debbie Morales both of Lubbock; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Alvarez; and sister, Angelita "Angie" Paradez.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes. In order to maintain a safe, come and go visitation we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Private family services will be held.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -