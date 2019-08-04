|
Lubbock- Mary Ann Plymell passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was with family and the love of her life, her daughter, Alexandria Marie ("Alex") Briesh.
Mary Ann was born on November 14, 1959 to Joann and Jackie Plymell in Snyder, Texas. The family moved shortly thereafter to Lubbock where she remained most of her life. Mary Ann was employed in the health care field and enjoyed working with many doctors, nurses and patients over three decades. Although she was a Red Raider fan, Mary Ann was a diehard Florida Gator fan as is Alex.
Mary Ann is survived by daughter Alex, brother Danny Plymell of Jacksonville N.C. and sister Jody Holland of Midland Texas. She was "Aunt Myrna" to Kendra Plymell Blackmon, Travis Plymell, Gage Holland, Grace Holland, Ann Marie Holland, Sara Holland, Olivia Blackmon and Max Blackmon.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM, August 5th at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church Chapel 2316 Broadway St, Lubbock, TX 79401
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to High Point Village or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019