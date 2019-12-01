|
|
Portales- May 23, 1933 - November 7, 2019
Dr. Mary Ann South, 86, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 in Portales, New Mexico. She graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in 1955 and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in 1959, where she accepted a position in Pediatric Immunology. As one of the three doctors who cared for David Vetter, "The Boy in the Bubble" in the 1970's, she was involved in three critical discoveries including: the rubella virus in babies, the differentiation of immune cells, and the treatment of babies born with severely deficient immune systems.
From 1977-1983, she was a Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and served as Chair for three years. She retired as the Kellogg Professor of Medicine at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN in 1998. During her esteemed career, Dr. South published over 175 research articles and was a loving and deeply compassionate doctor who kept in touch with her patients over the years
She married Allard Loutherback of Lubbock on December 29, 1983 and is survived by her son George Loutherback of Waco, Texas; her daughter Linda (Loutherback) Putnam of Santa Barbara, California; her sister Jeanne Rood of Prescott, Arizona, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Portales, NM on Saturday, December 14 th at 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Camp Good News, the Widow's Friend, or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019