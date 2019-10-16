|
|
Abernathy - Graveside services for Mary Attebury, 81, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Pearce Chapel, Strip Cemetery with Rev. Joel Perez, officiating. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30pm. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mrs. Attebury died Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.
She was born April 26, 1938 in Lubbock to Earl and Ernestine (Holton) Atkins. She was a graduate of Monterrey High School and married Windell Duane "Buck" Attebury, November 23, 1957 in Lubbock. She was employed by Abernathy Independent School District, school cafeteria, for 23 years, retiring in May of 2016. She was a longtime member of the Center Community Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Attebury July 6, 2016.
She is survived by 2 sons, Kenny Attebury and wife Phyllis of Abernathy and Terry Attebury and wife Beth of Quanah, TX, 2 grandsons, Mark Attebury and wife Melissa and Chris Attebury and wife Kyla and 5 great grandchildren, Reagan, Brody, Kelsea, Dylan and Braylee.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 8008 Slide Rd. # 124A, LLubbock, TX 79424.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019