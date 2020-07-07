Seminole- Funeral services for Mary Billings Davis are scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Cathedral in the Pines.
Mary passed away June 30th in Seminole, TX after a five year battle with a rare cancer known as Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
She was born on September 25, 1944 in Seminole to the late R. L. Jones, Jr. and Gracie Lee Stark Jones.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband of 27 years, Walter Lee Billings III; sister Cleo Roy; brother Robert Jones; niece Shannon Jones and brother-in-law Norris Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Billy "Wig" Davis of Seminole; son Sam and Laurie Billings of Tyler; son Bob and Melissa Billings of Fort Worth; grandchildren Jacob Billings of College Station; Sara Billings of College Station; Anna Billings of Tyler; Chayse and Reece Billings of Fort Worth; Presley Howard of Fort Worth; brother Lawrence and Martha Jones of Lubbock; sister-in-law Ann Jones of Alexandria, LA; brother-in-law Dennis Roy of Belton; sister-in-law Peggy Jones of Seminole; nephew Greg Jones and wife Nancy of Slidell, LA; nephew Bart Jones and wife Sissy of Alexandria, LA; niece Terry Longoria and husband Ron of College Station; nephew Steve Jones and wife Becky of Frisco; nephew Rance Jones and wife Christina of Plano and niece Lisa Winkler and husband J. R. of Temple; nephew Gary Jones and wife Joy of Grady and nephew Randy Jones and wife Riki of Seminole.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
: 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or www.lls.org
.