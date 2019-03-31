|
Amarillo, formerly of Lubbock- Mary Burke Parks passed away March 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday March 31, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Home in Lubbock. Celebration of life will be at St. Luke's United Methodist Church on Monday, April 1, at 10:00 a.m. Committal will follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Mary was born on April 22, 1928, in Elbert, in Young County, Texas, to Marvin and Pearl (McDonald) Burke. Upon graduation from Highland Park High School in 1946 in Dallas, Texas, she attended McMurry College in Abilene, Texas. There, she met navy veteran, and the love of her life, Erwin Bruce Parks. They married in 1948, and Mary followed and supported her husband into his ministry as a pastor in the United Methodist Church. After their youngest child started school, Mary returned to college and finished her bachelor's degree in elementary education and graduated, with honors, from Texas Tech University in 1969.
Over the following decades, students from Slaton, Denver City, Tulia, Dumas and Spur were delighted to have Mary leading their classrooms. In Tulia, she was even recognized as Teacher of the Year. Her care for students and young people extended beyond her classroom and permeated every corner of her life. Mary assisted with countless youth and young adult groups, cooked innumerable care meals, and volunteered an incalculable number of hours, all in service to others and to God. She led with her servant's heart and kept Christ as her model for all she did.
Of all the projects and efforts to which Mary gave herself, she was perhaps most proud of Cousin's Camp. Every summer for ten years, Mary and Bruce hosted their five grandchildren for a week of fun, games, fellowship, and camp at Ceta Canyon, a UMC camp near Happy, Texas. Mary made sure every meal was prepped, every scrape was bandaged, and every pillow fort was built with a firm foundation. Those weeks were among the most cherished of her memories.
Mary is survived by her children, Melanie Parks Beachy (Kate), Greg Parks (Elizabeth) and Ruth Parks Zeeck (Michael); grandchildren Michael Beachy (Elizabeth), Andrew Beachy (Emmy), O. Brian Parks (Amy), Brandee Parks Kwon (Phill) and Van Jones (Meagan); and great-grandchildren Brody, Samantha, Avonlea, Joanna, Grace, Theodore, and Lucia. She is also survived by a host of beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary's family extends their deepest gratitude to Ashley Wortham and her staff at Sagecreek Assisted Living Center for the loving care with which they treated her for the last year and a half of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Bill, Harold, James, Marion, and Wendell; and her grand-daughter, Rachel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Ceta Canyon UMC Camp, 37201 FM 1721, Happy, TX 79042, or to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019