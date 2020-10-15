Lubbock- Mary C Parker left this earth October 5, 2020 joining her beloved in eternity. She was born October 18, 1931 in Paris, TX. to a loving a mother. She was graciously given to Sarah and Harrison Greer who loved her and raised her as their own. As their only child, she enjoyed a simple country life as Harrison was a farmer and Sarah was a housewife.At the age of 15, she left home and moved to San Francisco, CA after marrying her first husband, Howard. The marriage was short lived and soon she returned home to her parents. After some thought and research, she heard of new opportunities in Lubbock and decided to find a career in West Texas.Mary began her career as a Nurses' Aide at Methodist Hospital. She quickly became a staff favorite because of her natural caregiving nature.Shortly after her move, she met Senester Parker, an older, hardworking mortar maker. The two married January 11, 1953. and settled in West Lubbock, formerly Carlisle. From their union came four children, Senester Sr. (Sonny), Vanessa, James (stillborn) and Michael.Mary was a devout Christian. She taught Sunday School for many at Redbud Baptist church. Her passion was always for the less fortunate. She spent many days volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Vanda Early Learning Center and local food and clothing pantries.Mary is preceded in death by her parents and soul mate, Senester. She leaves behind her children, Sonny, Vanessa and Michael. A bonus daughter, Sandra. Three grandchildren, Grovonda, Kersha (Prentice) and Micaela and three great-grandchildren, Jada, Jaron and Ja'Naya. A host of extended family in the McMillans and many others to cherish her memory.