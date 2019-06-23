Lubbock- Mary Celine Rice, 63, of Lubbock went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery. Her family will receive friends for a 7 p.m. Rosary on Monday, June 24, 2019 followed by viewing at Sanders Funeral Home from 8-9 p.m.



Mary Celine was born July 19, 1955 in Lubbock to Billy Jack and Agnes Klein. She attended school at Lubbock High and graduated from South Plains College. She married Danny Lyn Rice on September 19, 1975 in Lubbock. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, ACTS community and devoted countless hours to many organizations such as Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, St. Vincent De Paul, Lupus Foundation, Breast Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes and Parkinson. She really enjoyed spending her time volunteering and helping other people. She will be deeply missed by all.



She is survived by husband, Danny of Lubbock married for 43 years; three children Teresa of Lubbock, Alex and wife Lisa of Lexington Park, MD; Kristy Weir and husband Wesley of Waxahachie, TX; six grandchildren, Ashton, Lauren, Ethan, Austin, Luke and Dakota. Six Brothers, Mike, John, Tommy, Eddie, Danny of Lubbock and Joe Klein of Southlake, TX.



To send online condolences please visit sandersfuneralhome.com



She is preceded in death by her parents.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Rice's name to either the Joe Arrington Cancer Center, 4101 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410; Lupus Foundation of America/Lone Star Chapter, 15660 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 120, Dallas, TX 75248; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3610 22nd Street Suite 301, Lubbock, TX 79401; MD Anderson Cancer Center 1220 Holcombe Blvd. Houston, TX 77030; Southwest Parkinson Society, 3610 22nd Street Suite 300, Lubbock, TX 79401, , 8008 Slide Rd #12A, Lubbock, TX 79424. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019