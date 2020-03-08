|
|
Snyder- Mary Darnell Eiland, 82, of Snyder died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Visitation and funeral will be held Monday, March 9 at Colonial Hill Baptist Church. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Private family interment at Hillside Memorial Gardens under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Mrs. Eiland was born February 15, 1938 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Jack and Kate (Bynum) Darnell. She married her one true love, Bill Eiland, on December 2, 1963 in Ft Worth, Texas. He proceeded her in death on May 10, 2012.
She and her husband, Bill Eiland, operated Eiland Ranch where their love of showing and racing horses brought them incredible joy. Eiland Ranch Manager, JT Sullenger, became her mentor of training and showing horses sharing his invaluable knowledge which lead to her earning 9 Grand Champions at Halter and 5 Champion Youth Mare. Bill and Mary raced quarter horses for over 50 years in California, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and New York. The close relationships they made through their love of horses held some of their fondest memories.
Mary will be remembered for her unwavering faith, encouraging spirit and willingness to help anyone in need. She was a longtime member of Colonial Hill Baptist Church and an active member of the American Quarter Horse Association.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers Don and Robert Darnell.
Mary is survived by her son, Jay Eiland and his wife, Randi. Nothing brought her greater joy than her granddaughter Arden Eiland and grandson Race Eiland, all of Dallas. She is also survived by three step daughters Martha Martin (Terry), Susan Smith (Darty), and Carol Trulock; step granddaughter Hope Veiga (Anderson); two nephews Mark Darnell and Robert Darnell and niece Tammy Darnell Galloway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020