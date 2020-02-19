|
|
Littlefield- Mary Delia Rogers passed away on January 12, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 86 years at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Mary Delia was born on February 3, 1933, to James and Delia Wallace in Plainview, Texas. She married Bobby Rogers on September 20, 1952, in Clovis, New Mexico. Mary was an avid Bridge player, playing in many Bridge clubs in Lubbock. She was an avid football fan (Cowboys and Red Raiders) and loved to watch golf on TV. Her favorite meal to make for family gatherings was Chili Cheese Dogs from Wienerschnitzel. She and her late husband Bob traveled by ship, plane or car for many years after Bob's retirement. They were always looking for their next adventure. Ruidoso, NM, and Maui, HI, were favorite destinations. She enjoyed being a Mother, Grandmommie, and Grandmary to her four children, eleven grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She made everyone feel special. Mary was kind and generous and loved so big.
Survivors include her daughter, Joanna Rogers (Danny) Harrell; three sons, Robert Mark (Sudie) Rogers, John Andrew (Gayle) Rogers, and Richard James (Jill) Rogers; eleven grandchildren, Layla (Jason) Ramsey, Holly (Clee) Heston, Danielle (Christian) Betancourt, Robert (Kelly) Rogers, James (Alyssa) Rogers, John (Kami) Rogers, Kate (Gene) Cantu, Emily (Colby) Cox, Erin (Kyle) Crawley, Kristen Rogers, and Rebecca Rogers; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and sister, Flora Ezzell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Brown and Delia Cecilia Wallace; husband, Bobby Gerald Rogers; and brother, Jim Brown.
The family of Mary Delia Rogers has designated the Meals on Wheels organization, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020